We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Albany Christmas Parade, other South Ga. holiday events postponed due to weather

WALB will keep you updated on any more postponed or canceled holiday events.
WALB will keep you updated on any more postponed or canceled holiday events.(Source: Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At least three South Georgia holiday events have been postponed due to the possibility of inclement weather on Dec. 2.

The 33rd Annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade was slated for Saturday, Dec. 2, however, it has now been postponed to Saturday, Dec. 9.

Tifton’s Hometown Holidays has also been postponed from Saturday, December 2nd. to the annual Christmas parade being on Saturday, Dec. 9th. Click here for more information.

Brooks County’s Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade have been rescheduled. The Christmas Tree Lighting has been rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 10 from 1-6 p.m. The parade will be held at 5 p.m.

WALB will keep you updated on any more postponed or canceled holiday events.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) are investigating and...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Tifton, GSP investigating
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Beloved First Lady Rosalynn Carter buried in Plains
If anyone has any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436- TIPS or...
Albany man arrested on multiple sex offenses
Photo of Wade Tucker
Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues search for suspect in Albany
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

WALB's Days of Giving Food Drive returns for 2023
WALB’s Days of Giving 2023 ends another triumphant year of gathering donations
WALB is working on getting more information about this incident.
3 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex in Albany
Xavius Dontay “Tay” Tilbert is a wanted sex offender absconded since 2019
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender
With early voting in the runoff election for Valdosta City Council At Large, candidates said...
Lowndes County prepare for a runoff election for Valdosta City Council At-Large seat