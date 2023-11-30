Albany Christmas Parade, other South Ga. holiday events postponed due to weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At least three South Georgia holiday events have been postponed due to the possibility of inclement weather on Dec. 2.

The 33rd Annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade was slated for Saturday, Dec. 2, however, it has now been postponed to Saturday, Dec. 9.

Tifton’s Hometown Holidays has also been postponed from Saturday, December 2nd. to the annual Christmas parade being on Saturday, Dec. 9th. Click here for more information.

Brooks County’s Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade have been rescheduled. The Christmas Tree Lighting has been rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 10 from 1-6 p.m. The parade will be held at 5 p.m.

WALB will keep you updated on any more postponed or canceled holiday events.

