3 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex in Albany, area schools on lockdown

WALB is working on getting more information about this incident.(Source: WALB)
By Ty Grant and Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officers are on the scene at a shooting incident on Gillionville Road in the Woodlands Apartments and area schools are also on lockdown, according to officials.

According to Chief Michael Persley, three people have been shot, one is in the hospital and two people are dead.

Officials have confirmed that Albany State University West Campus and Westover High School are on lockdown. Dougherty County School Police are assisting in the dismissal of Westover High School.

Dougherty County Schools released a statement stating that Westover High School is on a Code Red Lockdown.

“Although there was not determined to be an immediate threat to the school, out of an abundance of caution, additional School Resource Officers were dispatched to WHS to assist with a safe and orderly dismissal process. Law enforcement is on the scene of the apartment complex, and we are coordinating closely with them to ensure the continued safety and security of everyone on campus,” the release said.

WALB is working on getting more information about this incident.

Stay with WALB for updates.

