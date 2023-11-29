We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say

Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery.(Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the eye.

According to the Miami Police Department, 44-year-old Sandra Jimenez was taken into custody last Saturday and is facing an aggravated battery charge for the attack.

Officers said Jimenez and her boyfriend of eight years were in an ongoing argument about him looking at other women that escalated that evening.

Jimenez’s arrest report stated that once the couple got home, she jumped on top of him when he lay down on the couch with two rabies needles that were for their dogs.

The 44-year-old reportedly pierced her boyfriend’s right eyelid in the altercation.

Jimenez left the residence after realizing what she had done, police said.

Officers said they eventually found her sleeping in her vehicle nearby where she was arrested.

Jimenez has been charged with a second-degree felony.

The unidentified boyfriend was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Wade Tucker
Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues search for suspect in Albany
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Beloved First Lady Rosalynn Carter buried in Plains
Davanti Yearby, 30,
Man arrested after VPD Narcotics Unit search warrant
Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) are investigating and...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Tifton, GSP investigating
Human remains found in Lowndes County over Thanksgiving weekend
Human remains found in Lowndes County over Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy...
Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well
The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife,...
Plains community and beyond remember the life of Rosalynn Carter
WALB News 10 hosts the 4th Annual Days of Giving.
Days of Giving 2023 Day 1: Cassie Dupre