WATCH: Family, community and nation remembers Rosalynn Carter during funeral service

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - As ceremonies and remembrance for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter end on Wednesday, WALB was there for her final service and procession to her burial at the Carter’s home in Plains.

The service began around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Multiple speakers and songs were held as tributes as part of the service.

The eldest son of the Carters, John Willaim “Jack” Carter, spoke fondly about his mother as he grew up.

He recalled fond memories of his mother and father through his childhood and teenage years.

Josh Carter, grandson of Jimmy and Rosalynn, after personal stories of his grandmother loving children, the Tower of Terror ride at Disney and people in general.

He paid tribute to her by remembering her as a loving grandmother to him, and his children, as well as a loving first lady to the world.

The Carter family pastor Tony Lowden delivered her eulogy. He primarily focused on the works and effect Mrs. Carter had and the “virtuous woman” she was.

The service ended with the piano playing of the song “Imagine,” as both her casket was taken from the church before her final procession before her interment.

The service featured songs and tributes from her family and pastor. The service marked the end of three days of services and remembrances.

