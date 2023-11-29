We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

WATCH: Family, community and nation remembers Rosalynn Carter during funeral service

Students watch as family members participate in a wreath laying ceremony to honor former first...
Students watch as family members participate in a wreath laying ceremony to honor former first lady Rosalynn Carter at the Rosalynn Carter Health & Human Services complex on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Americus, Ga. The former first lady died on Nov. 19. She was 96.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - As ceremonies and remembrance for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter end on Wednesday, WALB was there for her final service and procession to her burial at the Carter’s home in Plains.

The service began around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Multiple speakers and songs were held as tributes as part of the service.

The eldest son of the Carters, John Willaim “Jack” Carter, spoke fondly about his mother as he grew up.

He recalled fond memories of his mother and father through his childhood and teenage years.

Josh Carter, grandson of Jimmy and Rosalynn, after personal stories of his grandmother loving children, the Tower of Terror ride at Disney and people in general.

He paid tribute to her by remembering her as a loving grandmother to him, and his children, as well as a loving first lady to the world.

The Carter family pastor Tony Lowden delivered her eulogy. He primarily focused on the works and effect Mrs. Carter had and the “virtuous woman” she was.

The eulogy focused on the works and effect Mrs. Carter had and the "virtuous woman" she was.

The service ended with the piano playing of the song “Imagine,” as both her casket was taken from the church before her final procession before her interment.

The service featured songs and tributes from her family and pastor. The service marked the end of three days of services and remembrances.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Wade Tucker
Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues search for suspect in Albany
Davanti Yearby, 30,
Man arrested after VPD Narcotics Unit search warrant
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Beloved First Lady Rosalynn Carter buried in Plains
Human remains found in Lowndes County over Thanksgiving weekend
Human remains found in Lowndes County over Thanksgiving weekend
Still photo of handcuffs.
Two Valdosta teens charged with murder in death of 14-year-old in Thomson

Latest News

The eulogy focused on the works and effect Mrs. Carter had and the "virtuous woman" she was.
Carter family Pastor Tony Lowden delivers eulogy of Rosalynn Carter
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Beloved First Lady Rosalynn Carter buried in Plains
Jamie Heath, 50,
VPD: Man arrested on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges
He paid tribute to her by remembering her as a loving grandmother to him, and his children, as...
Grandson Josh Carter pays tribute to his grandmother Rosalynn Carter