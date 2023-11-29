Sunrise chill then milder and wetter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine and breezy with cool 50s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight much colder as lows tumble into the mid-upper 20s around 30° Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect as it’s the coldest night of the season and the first freeze for most. Just a reminder to protect your plants, pets and elderly family and friends. Make sure they have proper heating.

Tomorrow just as nice, sunny and cool with highs mid-upper 50s. Tomorrow night lows once again drop below freezing upper 20s low 30s. It’ll be the last freeze of the month as temperatures moderate the end of the week. Highs rise to and slightly above average upper 60s low 70s and lows go from the mid 40s to low 60s as winds turn southerly.

Look for increasing clouds on Thursday followed by several rounds of rain from Friday through next Monday. Rain likely heavy at times with amounts of 2-3″+ over several days which will be beneficial.

