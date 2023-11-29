Rosalynn Carter to be buried in Plains, funeral procession route released

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - At the end of three days of services and commemorations, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Here’s the route her motorcade will take.

“At 11 a.m., the motorcade will depart the Carter family residence and go east on Church Street (U.S. 280 W) through downtown Plains. It will turn left onto North Bond Street and travel to Mrs. Carter’s home church, Maranatha Baptist Church, where a private funeral will take place,” per a statement from the Carter Center.

Rosalynn Carter funeral procession route (Source: WALB)

At the end of the service, the procession will head towards downtown Plains on Bond Street, where it will turn and go to Woodland Drive. That will be the end of the public procession, as she will then be interred.

Many law enforcement departments are expected to hold “honor positions” along the procession path before her interment. For the full list of agencies that will be represented, as to see tributes to Mrs. Carter, click here.

