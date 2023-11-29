We're Hiring Wednesday
President Jimmy Carter attends Rosalynn Carter’s memorial, the nation sends condolences

Former President Jimmy Carter arrives to attend a tribute service for his wife and former...
Former President Jimmy Carter arrives to attend a tribute service for his wife and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Glenn Memorial Church, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Former President Jimmy Carter, at age 99, attended his wife of 77 years and closest advisor, Rosalynn Carter memorial service on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

He was not alone in the front row of the service at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta. He was joined by President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton, as well as every living first lady.

Those who have lived and worked in the White House know of the trials and struggles of being the First Family, but none knew the long life of service after the presidency like Jimmy and Rosalynn have.

President Carter has now been in hospice care since February. During that time, he and Rosalynn received humanitarian updates along with ice cream, celebrated Jimmy’s 99th birthday and went through the short hospice care stint before her passing.

Carter’s physician, Dr. Michael Raines, told WALB that even though the former president has been through health events, the loss of Mrs. Carter is another large challenge.

“I’m sure he’ll try to work through this, but it’s such a big loss for him,” Raines said.

However, through the pain and grief that the entire Carter family is facing with the loss of Rosalynn, there was still joy in her memory during Tuesday’s ceremony.

And with the former president’s appearance on Tuesday being his first public appearance since the Plains Peanut Festival, many online expressed their happiness at seeing him there, as well as their condolences.

“We all love you President Carter”

“The Service was beautiful. Everything was so well done. I laughed & cried. God bless the Carter family and especially Former President Jimmy Carter”

“It was very moving to see President Carter attend today.”

Rosalynn’s Carter funeral procession will be held on, Nov. 29. For more information and WALB’s live coverage, click here.

For full updates on news on Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

