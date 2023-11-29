Plains community and beyond remember the life of Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, people from all over the world came to Plains with one common goal: to step away from the busyness of life to remember the life that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter led.

Some had tears in their eyes. But everyone had pride in their eyes in Plains as they remember former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

As you walk through downtown, you may notice a lot of people wearing a tribute button, or even eating some peanut butter ice cream.

All in the business of their first lady.

“This is the most popular selling item that we are selling,” Philip Kurland, co-owner of Plains Trading Post, said.

It was a constant flow of business at Plains Trading Post on Wednesday.

One of their most excited customers.

“We came Saturday night, and we went to Maranatha for church Sunday. Then Monday we went up to Atlanta for the public viewing, and we came back here last night,” Reed Elliotte, a presidential expert, said.

Elliotte has even been on the Ellen Show bragging about Jimmy Carter.

“I just want to get the word out about the presidents, and about Jimmy Carter of course because he’s my favorite president, and tell about what they’ve done,” Elliotte said.

He wasn’t the only celebrity WALB ran into downtown though.

Soloist Joanna Maddox, who sang the Lord’s Prayer at the funeral services for Rosalynn Carter, had to stop for some peanut butter ice cream.

“If you listen to the words ‘Give thanks for our daily bread, forgive those who have trespassed against you.’ And that is hard for a lot of us. But forgiveness is not about the other person. It’s for you. And it frees you. And that’s one thing the pastor said about Rosalynn. She’s free now. And I know that God would say to her, ‘Well done,” Maddox said.

A virtuous woman indeed, how she’ll always be remembered not only here in Plains, but around the country and the world.

