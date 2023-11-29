New Colquitt Regional Med. Ed. Center gives training for medical residents

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is just two days away from opening its brand new Medical Education Center. This is a state-of-the-art facility that not only provides more space but the necessary resources to recruit and retain healthcare professionals. WALB reports how this new investment will pour back into the community.

The skills lab is where healthcare professionals are able to learn and practice real-life scenarios that they may encounter on the job.

“New mannequins are being created, new technology for clinicals studies being created every day. There are some amazing high-tech mannequins that can do so many crazy things such as checking on a pulse to some surgical capabilities,” said Riley Viohl, simulation operation specialist at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Christian Edwards is a Moultrie Native and says he is able to take advantage of opportunities you wouldn’t get in bigger cities. That is why he decided to stay here to purse a Family Medicine residency after going to PCOM South Georgia.

“The beauty of this program is it’s just big enough to be very effective to have all the resources we need. But it’s not so big that you miss out on a lot of experience. So I’m very thankful for that,” said Dr. Christian Edwards, family medicine resident.

Kayla Batchelor was once a resident herself and she says viewing each situation as an experience is what is most impactful.

“We have such a wide variety of patients that we see here. We serve literally babies, two days old, all the way through geriatric population. We serve obstetrics, we deliver babies and we offer prenatal care. So if they can just take each patient encounter as a unique experience then I think it will enhance their residency training and their time here,” said Kayla Batchelor, DO Faculty GA South Family Medicine Residency.

Jim Matney, CEO of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, says he has one goal and that is to get residents ready for the workforce.

“This provides us with a kind of education center to bring the workforce in. This allows us to bring physicians workforce in, nursing workforce in, paramedics, lab folks pharmacy and all. And our goal is to the region provider for all of Southwest Georgia,” said Matney.

Edwards says one of the most rewarding aspects of the job is the community feedback.

“I just hope to grow as a trusted physician in the community and I hope to hang around for a long time and get to take care of children and their children as a family physician,” said Edwards.

Viohl says that although the mannequins are not perfect, they will give residents a good example to practice with.

“Some of the challenges we have are some technologies aren’t quite up to real perfect life standards. So there are some things that we can’t quite show that would be naturally happening in a real person. But with the mannequins that we do have now it is almost there we’ve almost got that high almost realistic fidelity,” said Viohl.

With the right resources and community support, the future of the healthcare field remains optimistic for rural areas.

