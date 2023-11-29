We're Hiring Wednesday
Flint River Fresh receives ‘2501’ grant award

On December 1st, an estimated twenty eligible farmers will come together for a field trip...
On December 1st, an estimated twenty eligible farmers will come together for a field trip consisting of an in-depth exploration of Jonina Farm’s U-Pick operation and educational sessions highlighting the essential skills and resources required for a U-Pick start-up business.(WALB NEWS 10)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flint River Fresh receives grant award to help Disadvantaged, Underserved, and Veteran Farmers Develop U-Pick Farm Operations.

Flint River Fresh is among the 41 organizations nationwide selected for a 2023 Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program (formerly known as 2501) grant award.

The project is hyper-focused on facilitating and managing the development of business acumen among disadvantaged and underserved and veteran farmers interested in starting successful fruit and vegetable “U-Pick” farm operations.

“Several experienced U-Pick farm owners have agreed to partner and teach workshops about operation-cost, food safety, day-to-day administration, and the dos and don’ts. Additionally, the project will serve as a conduit to participants about USDA programs and recommended practices” says Fernando Jackson, Executive Director.

Additional benefits offered to participants, from beginners to seasoned, include expert instruction and mentorship in agriculture fundamentals including soil health and producing healthy harvests along with business acumen development including bookkeeping, building a brand, and customer relationship management.

The Geographic Service Area for the project is Georgia’s Southwest region (Dougherty, Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Macon, Tift, and Mitchell counties) which continues to grow its community network of support for farmers through innovative strategies that enhance resilience and sustainability for food producers.

Flint River Fresh’s $737,191 grant award is administered by USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE).

The project is designed to provide direct assistance and equitable access to essential information, programs, and opportunities among historically disadvantaged or underserved farmers / food producers in ways that will help them operate successful businesses in agriculture.

