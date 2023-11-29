We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

‘The best parts of her life live on’: Rosalynn Carter laid to rest at Carter’s home

Final memorial services for Rosalynn Carter were held Wednesday, Nov. 29
The Carter family led a final motorcade through Plains leading up to Rosalynn Carter's burial.
The Carter family led a final motorcade through Plains leading up to Rosalynn Carter's burial.(WXIA)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Rosalynn Carter is back home with her family. She is now laid to rest at her home in Plains. Wednesday was the day those closest to her got to pay their respects – her friends and neighbors of the town she was born in.

The third day of memorial services happened at the Carter's church Maranatha Baptist Church.
The third day of memorial services happened at the Carter's church Maranatha Baptist Church.(WXIA)

It was a celebration of life for the former first lady and was packed with a lot of emotions, sadness, happiness and even laughter.

“When I first knew my mother, she was a teenager. But I thought during the first six weeks before she hit 20, she did a great job,” said John William Carter, Rosalynn Carter’s son.

The last of the goodbyes to Mrs. Carter happened at a place near and dear to the Carters’ hearts — Maranatha Baptist Church in their hometown of Plains. It’s a place where the Carters not only frequently worshipped, but also used as just another pillar towards their greater mission of serving the community.

“Her family, her neighbors, her friends all knew her to be someone who did not think of herself but rather others and others needs,” said Tony Lowden, the Carter’s pastor. “Her caring concerns for those around her defined her and left the most remarkable impression upon our hearts and memories as we remember her today.”

Many friends and family members wore leis during the services, including former president Jimmy Carter. They symbolize a special connection, Rosalynn. During the former president’s naval career in Hawaii, Rosalynn grew to love the island state.

Many family and friends wore leis to the memorial services as a way to honor the former First...
Many family and friends wore leis to the memorial services as a way to honor the former First Lady.(WXIA)

“She was a woman from Plains, Georgia who became a champion hula dancer in Honolulu, Hawaii, and she thought it was the best time of her life,” said Josh Carter, Rosalynn Carter’s grandson.

But it’s not just the flower’s connection to one of the best times in Mrs. Carter’s life that made people think of her but also the subtle message of saying goodbye.

“So today, as we celebrate her life, we know that the best parts of her life live on, but I’m still going to miss you, Mom,” Josh said.

Rosalynn’s leadership, impact and legacy have been felt by so many nationwide, but her soul will forever rest here in her hometown of Plains where it all began. Many people who have come to know our nation’s former leading lady can agree on one thing. She will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Wade Tucker
Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues search for suspect in Albany
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Beloved First Lady Rosalynn Carter buried in Plains
Davanti Yearby, 30,
Man arrested after VPD Narcotics Unit search warrant
Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) are investigating and...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Tifton, GSP investigating
Human remains found in Lowndes County over Thanksgiving weekend
Human remains found in Lowndes County over Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

If anyone has any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436- TIPS or...
Albany man arrested on multiple sex offenses
Anyone in the community is able to pick up a Food Bank Box 10am - 12pm every Wednesday and 3rd...
Hahira churches partner to support North Lowndes County community
On December 1st, an estimated twenty eligible farmers will come together for a field trip...
Flint River Fresh receives ‘2501’ grant award
WALB News 10 hosts 4th Annual Days of Giving
Days of Giving 2023 Day 1: Mitchell EMC