Albany man arrested on multiple sex offenses

By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has arrested a man for multiple sex offenses.

According to APD, in June, investigators received multiple allegations that Pernell Davis, 49, was accused of inappropriately touching underage females and rape.

Throughout the investigation, it was determined there were additional victims.

Davis was taken into custody and charged with three counts of child molestation and rape.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436- TIPS or they can contact an investigator at (229) 302-0756.

