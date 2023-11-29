1 dead in motorcycle crash in Tifton, GSP investigating

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a motorcycle crash on Tuesday that resulted in a fatality.

Tuesday evening, GSP troopers from Post 13 in Tifton were dispatched to a crash involving a Ford SUV and motorcycle in Tift County on GA 7.

According to officials, the SUV was entering GA 7 from a business and the motorcycle was traveling north on GA 7, the SUV failed to yield, and the motorcycle struck the SUV in the driver side door area.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Tift Regional and was treated for injuries, the rider of the motorcycle, Matthew Tyler Barber, 27, was pronounced deceased on scene, and next of kin were notified, according to the Tift County Coroner Josh Hendrix.

GA 7 NB and SB lanes were shut down for 2 hours.

Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) are investigating and charges are pending.

