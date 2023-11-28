Terrell Academy baseball sends two players to the next level

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a special day for Dozier Swain and David Kile in Dawson. Their childhood dreams became reality.

“It means everything to me. This is like the goal from day one, it’s what I’ve been working for, for 17 years, I’ve always wanted to play college baseball,” said Kile.

Swain added, “It’s just really a blessing of god put me through, I’m so glad I get to go on and play at the next level.”

Kile will continue his baseball journey at Georgia Highlands College, a school he says aligns with his values.

David Kile (Source: WALB)

“It’s really a big family at Georgia Highlands, everybody knows everybody...everybody playing as a team, playing together all one big goal win it all. They are going to get a hard worker, I’m going to work my butt off up there and be the best player I can possibly be.”

Swain is staying close to home, in his backyard signing with the Golden Rams. ASU gets another quality local kid to carry on the Albany State baseball program under coach Hemmings. A place he knows he’ll grow on and off the diamond.

“Coach Hemmings and coach Martinez been talking to them for a while now...I go to the same church as coach Hemmings so I’ve known him for a minute now. There really good coaches, their going to be hard on me, their going to push me to make me a better person a better man and a better baseball player,” said Swain.

Dozier Swain (Source: WALB)

Both Kile and Swain’s success is a testament to their hard work but is also a credit to the support system they have.

Coach Ashley Walker said, “The work ethic that they put in the work they do in the offseason in the weight room. The things they do on their own to get better and most importantly for our program how good of a teammate they are. Athletes need a lot going through athletics academics, so they got to have someone behind them at all times, maybe parents, a pastor, teachers or coaches and also the students they share the classroom with and on the team it’s a full team effort from top to bottom.”

Before they leave campus at Terrell there’s unfinished business. The hope is they go out in 2024 the same way the class of 2021 did, as State Champs.

“Obviously to win another one, I think we got a really good shot this year so many guys that contribute to this team and everything we’re going to give it a good shot.”

