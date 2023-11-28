Season’s Greetings

We're Hiring Wednesday
Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Town and Country kicked off this Giving Tuesday in the kitchens. Albany Technical College Culinary Instructor Desmond Searcy returned to make homemade Caramel and Bourbon sauces.

The Friendly City is gearing up to host its annual Hometown Holiday on Saturday, Dec. 2. Hillery Culpepper joined Alicia to share all the wonderful things to expect from the event in Downtown Tifton.

WALB’s Days of Giving starts tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 29 the food drive will be on Nov. 29-30 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day on WALB’s front lawn, 1709 Stuart Avenue.

