Rosalynn Carter memorial service ends first day at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of people lined the streets for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service Monday morning. Starting from her hometown Plains, Georgia to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta.

Mrs. Carter arrived at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum— where she will lie in repose until 10 o-clock Monday night, so members of the public can pay their respects.

The former First Lady was once called the “second most powerful person in the United States” by Time magazine.

“From the time Jimmy Carter woke up and thought I want to create a “Camp David” in the middle of Atlanta, Rosalynn Carter was his full and equal partner. Everything that she did— from the founding and support in the leadership of this center— they did together,” Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center, said at Mrs. Carter’s repose service. “When asked what she wanted to be remembered for she said, “I would like to think that people understood that I took advantage of the opportunities that I was given and did the best that I could.” And I have to say, Mrs. Carter did more than that and we’ll miss her terribly.”

As first lady she served on health and peace missions around the world, and later, she helped build programs at the Carter Center.

The Carter Center’s website (https://www.rosalynncartertribute.org/) has several things you can do to pay tribute to the former First Lady or even just admire all she’s done. You can view galleries of her from early years to when she was in the White House.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to the Carter Center’s Mental Health Program and/or the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

”Mrs. Carter was selfless, caring, and kind. She was down to earth, genuinely interested in others, and tirelessly working to improve lives around the world,” John Hardman, former CEO of the Carter Center, said. “She was constantly learning about the countries and cultures of places she visited. Seeking ways to ensure health and peace programs were making a difference.”

WALB will continue to have team coverage on air Tuesday and Wednesday while Mrs. Carter’s services are held.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.