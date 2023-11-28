Proud to be a Georgia Farmer: Chandler Akins

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Chandler Akins says he is proud to be a Georgia farmer, and WALB TV actually played a small role in how he is carrying on his family’s tradition of farming.

As thousands of pounds of peanuts are dumped into his wagons. Chandler Akins says he loves peanut harvest.

Now it’s a great time of the year as we get into fall the mornings are cool and the afternoons are nice. The smell of freshly dug peanuts and maybe a little cotton to fill in the air is great.

Chandler is the 7th generation of the Akins family farm and the 5th generation on this property in Berrien County. They’re growing a “field to shirt” cotton operation, cattle breeding to go along with corn and 300 acres of peanuts.

Akins said, “I grew up on the farm and had a great passion for agriculture.”

Akins studied animal science knowing that science is important in farming. Now, as he grows crops, he appreciates even more the research provided by the University of Georgia Extension Service and the Georgia Peanut Commission.”

Akins said, “To help us grow the most profitable crop in an efficient manner that’s sustainable to the next generation as well as the retailer. This is the first year that we’ve grown this 12 wide variety. And it’s a lighter, mature in peanut. So we’re kind of learning, but these would be 153 and 154 days old.”

Akins says he sees farming as a team sport, with the grower being the individual who pulls all the components together to produce the end product. He says their work is vital.

Akins said “The future as the urban sprawl takes place and we have less and less acres of farmland as farmers and researchers. From the university and private industry, we have to become more efficient in producing a larger volume of product on the same number of acres to feed again that growing world population.”

During our visit with Chandler, we found out that WALB played a part in his family history.

Akins said, “In 1987 and Mr. Joe Courson came to this farm and interviewed my dad. They were within a peanut field talking about, I believe, tomato spotted wilt virus and the impact they thought it may have upon the crop. And lo and behold, when that interview aired my mom, who was working as a farm credit officer in Camilla at the time, saw my dad and maybe just saw a little little something special about him on that TV. And she found a fellow friend within her apartment complex that she thought would know my dad. Sure enough, he did, and they arranged for them to meet, and he picked, picked her up and took her to a young farmer function in Bainbridge One evening. I think it was on New Year’s Eve, and the rest is history. So to speak, they were married two years later and we’ve been watching channel 10 ever since.”

That’s why family in Family Farm is so important to many in South Georgia to preserve for more generations to come. And why Chandler Akins is proud to be a Georgia farmer.

