More housing options for Lowndes County residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Retreat at Baytree will be a new multi-family residential housing development -- this development will have about 30 units with over 300 bedrooms installed.

Before, there were 5-6 homes in this area.

Benjamin O’Dowd, City of Valdosta Engineering Director, said, “They will have a clubhouse and a pool. They are proposing pedestrian improvements down Wayne Wright to connect to the Azalea City Trail, they are proposing some utility improvements, storm water improvements.”

New housing development bring more options for Valdosta residents. (Source: WALB)

Residents say there is a need for more permanent housing near necessities. AS prices continue to increase, people are not able to find close affordable homes.

“There needs to be more homes and less temporary housing. It should be anyone can live here as long as they meet certain qualifications, not just for people in certain tax brackets,” Zan Hardy, Valdosta resident, said, “Put it in a decent area, put it where it is affordable, put it where you have easier access to schools for people with kids and an area where you are able to get to your job in a reasonable time.”

India Bell, Valdosta resident, said, “I think that we would be better people overall because when we have a community that has stability in it then we can raise our children better.”

Earlier this year, the city announced a partnership with the Housing Authority to build Harvest Station on Griffith Avenue. That project is set to begin construction soon.

O’Dowd said the city will be sharing the cost for the replacement of the city sewer main through the private residential neighborhood to improve quality.

New housing development bring more options for Valdosta residents. (Source: WALB)

He said, “We are seeing a lot of growth in that respect, there should be an influx of housing options...more diversity and more options is always a good thing when it comes to housing.”

The director of engineering said the city has plans for other infrastructure improvements if more multifamily developments to be introduced into the market, with single family units ranging in price.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.