We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home

A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A 7-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead in a pond Monday near his home.

A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water. According to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, the water temperature was only 56 degrees.

A GoFundMe created on his family’s behalf states Jesus wandered off with his two dogs.

The post goes on to say a search party started as soon as his family noticed he was no longer in the backyard.

“If you ever met him you know how sweet and happy he was,” his cousin Jasmine Frias said in the post. “[He was] always trying to make us smile with his laughs and smiles, his sweet hugs that would warm anyone up.”

Authorities say it’s not uncommon for children with autism to be attracted to water.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died as a result of the vehicle overturning in the 1100 block of M C Jowers Road,...
Overturned vehicle in Ambrose leaves 1 dead
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Rosalynn Carter lying in repose in Atlanta, plans for memorial services, plans
The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia
Alexander Antonio Brown Jr
Person of interest sought for questioning in Albany terroristic threats case

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
Human remains found in Lowndes County over Thanksgiving weekend
Human remains found in Lowndes County over Thanksgiving weekend
A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former...
Jimmy Carter plans to attend as family, presidents and first ladies celebrate Rosalynn Carter
The community investments from Aetna will bolster programs designed to address food insecurity...
2 Valdosta organizations receive part of $510K to address food and housing insecurity