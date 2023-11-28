Man arrested after VPD Narcotics Unit search warrant
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after drugs, firearms, along with cash were found during a search warrant, according to the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit (VPDNU).
On Monday, Nov. 28, narcotics detectives along with members of the Power Squad Unit and K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive.
During the search, several items were seized such as:
- 4 handguns, Approximately 8 grams of MDMA powder
- 957 MDMA pills
- Approximately 39.9 grams of marijuana
- Approximately 135.5 grams of cocaine
- 16 Tramadol pills
- U.S. currency and items indicative of narcotics sales
According to the release Davanti Yearby, 30, was arrested, transported to the Lowndes County Jail and has been charged: trafficking methamphetamine-felony, trafficking cocaine-felony, possession of schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to distribute-felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony, 4 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony and possession of drug-related related objects-misdemeanor.
Chief Leslie Manahan says, “This was a great result of a thorough investigation that was conducted by our Narcotics Unit. They were able to get not only dangerous narcotics off the street but 4 firearms that this offender had illegally.”
