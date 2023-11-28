Man arrested after VPD Narcotics Unit search warrant

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after drugs, firearms, along with cash were found during a search warrant, according to the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit (VPDNU).

On Monday, Nov. 28, narcotics detectives along with members of the Power Squad Unit and K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive.

During the search, several items were seized such as:

4 handguns, Approximately 8 grams of MDMA powder

957 MDMA pills

Approximately 39.9 grams of marijuana

Approximately 135.5 grams of cocaine

16 Tramadol pills

U.S. currency and items indicative of narcotics sales

According to the release Davanti Yearby, 30, was arrested, transported to the Lowndes County Jail and has been charged: trafficking methamphetamine-felony, trafficking cocaine-felony, possession of schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to distribute-felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony, 4 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony and possession of drug-related related objects-misdemeanor.

Chief Leslie Manahan says, “This was a great result of a thorough investigation that was conducted by our Narcotics Unit. They were able to get not only dangerous narcotics off the street but 4 firearms that this offender had illegally.”

