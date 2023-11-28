We're Hiring Wednesday
Man arrested after VPD Narcotics Unit search warrant

"This was a great result of a thorough investigation that was conducted by our Narcotics Unit....
“This was a great result of a thorough investigation that was conducted by our Narcotics Unit. They were able to get not only dangerous narcotics off the street but 4 firearms that this offender had illegally.”(Valdosta Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after drugs, firearms, along with cash were found during a search warrant, according to the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit (VPDNU).

On Monday, Nov. 28, narcotics detectives along with members of the Power Squad Unit and K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive.

During the search, several items were seized such as:

  • 4 handguns, Approximately 8 grams of MDMA powder
  • 957 MDMA pills
  • Approximately 39.9 grams of marijuana
  • Approximately 135.5 grams of cocaine
  • 16 Tramadol pills
  • U.S. currency and items indicative of narcotics sales

According to the release Davanti Yearby, 30, was arrested, transported to the Lowndes County Jail and has been charged: trafficking methamphetamine-felony, trafficking cocaine-felony, possession of schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to distribute-felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony, 4 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony and possession of drug-related related objects-misdemeanor.

Chief Leslie Manahan says, “This was a great result of a thorough investigation that was conducted by our Narcotics Unit. They were able to get not only dangerous narcotics off the street but 4 firearms that this offender had illegally.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

