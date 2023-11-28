Knights win home opener; Hubbard and Harris reach 1k

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The defending state champion Deerfield-Windsor Knights girls basketball team began their title defense on Monday with a home game against the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes. The Knights captured the lead early in the first quarter and led the rest of the way. The Canes put some pressure on the Knights cutting the lead to four points in the third, but Joi Hubbard’s late offensive rebound and put-back finished them off. Deerfield-Windsor took their home opener 50-36.

Along with the victory, two of Deerfield’s seniors reached milestones. With just under six minutes left in the first half, Hubbard scored on a shot in the lane in which she was fouled putting her over the 1,000 point mark. The game was stopped and she was recognized for her accomplishment in front of her loved ones. Hubbard signed this offseason with Samford to play softball and is hoping to lead the Knights to back to back state titles. She finished the game with 21 points.

Joi Hubbard (Source: WALB)

Fellow senior Gabby Harris joined Hubbard in the 1k club just before the half. Hubbard led the fast break and Harris finished at the rim. Harris was also recognized by coach and shared a moment with her family. Harris was active defensively and on the glass in the Knights win and finished with 10 points. The Knights are 1-0 and well on their way to another great season.

Gabby Harris (Source: WALB)

