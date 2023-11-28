Hundreds gathered including former President’s to pay tribute to Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Memorial Services for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter continued today in Atlanta to pay tribute to the former First Lady. Services began with a motorcade from Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University.

Late this afternoon, hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to the former First Lady.

Including her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who hasn’t been seen much in public since entering hospice at his home in Plains earlier this year. The former president was joined by President Joe Biden and former President Clinton, Vice President Kamala Harris, and all five of the former First Ladies who are still living-- Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton.

The only daughter of Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, Amy Carter, read a letter that Jimmy wrote to Rosalynn 75 years ago while he was stationed away in the Navy.

“My darling— every time I have ever been away from you, I have been thrilled when I returned to discover just how wonderful you are. While I am away, I try to convince myself that you really could not be as sweet and beautiful as I remember. But when I see you, I fall in love with you all over again. Does that seem strange to you? It doesn’t to me. Goodbye darling, until tomorrow. -Jimmy.”

Jason Carter, the grandson of Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, eulogized his grandmother at the memorial service in Atlanta Tuesday.

“We have been so enormously gratified by the love and support that we have felt from across the world. So thank you so much. And as Reverend Warnock told me— my grandmother doesn’t need a eulogy. Her life was a sermon,” Jason Carter, said. “It was a mighty testament to the power of faith, and to the power of a deep and determined love. She lived this public love story that we all know of that has inspired the world— including in these last days. I think of all the things she accomplished, her most viral moment was when they were at a baseball game and the Braves put them in the kiss camera.”

Wednesday the former First Lady’s three-day memorial service will finish up with a procession and funeral services in Plains.

The funeral procession is set to arrive at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains around 10:55am.

Around 12:30pm another motorcade will begin for the former First Lady as she departs to be privately buried at the Carter Family house. The public is welcome to line the family motorcade as it proceeds from the church, down Bond Street, and along Hwy. 280 in downtown Plains.

Viewing areas will be designated, and everyone is expected to respect private property and only park in designated areas.

