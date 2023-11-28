Human remains found in Lowndes County over Thanksgiving weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Human remains were found over the Thanksgiving weekend in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Saturday, Nov. 25. around 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Cypress Street after a citizen called E911 to report they found some human remains.

According to VPD, when officers arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the skeleton remains were human.

Detectives and Crime Scene personnel arrived to investigate the incident.

Officials say “At this time there were no immediate signs of foul play to the body” which has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

Detectives have a preliminary identification but are waiting for confirmation from the Medical Examiner.

No further information is being released at this time.

Stay with WALB for more updates as we receive them.

