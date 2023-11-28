Giving Tuesday is doubled at Albany Humane, thanks to anonymous donor’s

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Delta the Pitbull mix.

“She was being chained up to a really short chain, she didn’t have any clean drinking water, no shelter, she was malnourished. Not really any room to move around or anything,” said Payton Jarrell, the Director of the Albany Humane Society.

Albay Humane Officials say Delta was neglected and abused by her previous owners. The photos you’re looking at were taken by Dougherty County Animal control earlier this month. After receiving several warnings from animal control, she was seized from her owners and transferred to the Albany Humane Society.

And just 18 days later, Delta is on the mend.

In just under three weeks, you can already see Delta’s transformation. I mean she’s fuller, she’s happier and I’m convinced she’s smiling, is that right little girl? Well, she’s not little let me tell you. But that’s also something that the director of the Albany Humane society tells me wouldn’t have been possible without your donations.

“All of our donations go strictly towards the animals’ needs,” said Jarrell. “Providing better shelter for the animals, better fencing, things like that.”

For Giving Tuesday this year, two anonymous donors gifted the Albany Humane Society with a $5,000 match. That means every donation made today will be doubled until they reach their goal of $5,000. Samantha Threadgill is the Development Director for Albany Humane. She tells me it’s very rare that the humane society receives a donation as large as these.

“Honestly, we were so excited. This is, you know, one of the biggest gifts that we’ve received for a special campaign like this,” said Threadgill.

“To get the community involved and have them match those donations so everything is doubled is really great,” Jarrell adds.

Jarrell says that Delta wouldn’t be where she is today without these donations.

“Without those donations we couldn’t do what we do. And I mean, this is not only delta, but every dog that comes in,” says Jarrell.

The good news now is that Delta is up for adoption, and you have until midnight tonight to have your donation be doubled!

To make a donation you can click this link: Giving Tuesday 2023 (givebutter.com)

