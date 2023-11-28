Coldest air of the season has us in the 20s tomorrow morning. Freeze warnings are in effect from 1am-8am Wednesday. Another freeze is expected Thursday AM. Much warmer to end the week with rain moving-in. Rain may be heavy as we get into the weekend. And thunderstorms will be possible by Sunday. Showers linger into Monday. Rain totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

