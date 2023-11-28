First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Cloud cover will increase tonight with chilly overnight lows in the mid-30s. We stay dry throughout the middle of the week, but cold. Highs in the 50s and lows will be the main concern as they fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for both Wednesday and Thursday morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect through Wednesday at 8 AM due to the impact on sensitive vegetation and plants. Rain chances will return as early as Friday and last through the weekend with warmer temperatures in the 70s.

