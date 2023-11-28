We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

Cold before a warm and rain filled weekend.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Cloud cover will increase tonight with chilly overnight lows in the mid-30s. We stay dry throughout the middle of the week, but cold. Highs in the 50s and lows will be the main concern as they fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for both Wednesday and Thursday morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect through Wednesday at 8 AM due to the impact on sensitive vegetation and plants. Rain chances will return as early as Friday and last through the weekend with warmer temperatures in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
A man has died as a result of the vehicle overturning in the 1100 block of M C Jowers Road,...
Overturned vehicle in Ambrose leaves 1 dead
DNR said they will release the identity of the victim upon notification of the family.
Officials locate body of man involved in Lake Seminole drowning investigation
Shortly after noon during the lunch call, the inmate was found unresponsive, according to the...
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating inmate death
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Rosalynn Carter lying in repose in Atlanta, plans for memorial services, plans

Latest News

Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 11/27/23 6 PM
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast