DEVELOPING: Lee County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect in Albany

Photo of Lee County deputies and ALbany police searching the suspect's car in Albany
Photo of Lee County deputies and ALbany police searching the suspect's car in Albany(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect in Northwest Albany. The sheriff’s office says there is no active threat to the community.

The currently unnamed suspect is wanted on federal drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect reportedly ran from deputies after abandoning his car near the 2500 block of Dawson Road.

The sheriff’s office does not currently consider the suspect a threat to the public as they are still actively searching for them.

Lee County authorities and Albany police search for the suspect in Albany.
Lee County authorities and Albany police search for the suspect in Albany.(Source: WALB)

WALB will keep you updated on this developing story.

