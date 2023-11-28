Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s warning against phone scam

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning about a phone scam.

The sheriff office says, “Scammers are apparently calling our citizens claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Department and telling them they have a warrant for missing jury duty and you can magically clear the warrant up by buying a gift card, transferring some money via cash app or some other nonsense.”

CCSO also sends a reminder to everyone that when you have a warrant, we aren’t going to call you on the phone, we are going to send someone with a Badge to speak to you in person.

If you are ever not sure if you are speaking to a Deputy Sheriff, don’t hesitate to verify their credentials by calling our office at (229) 616-7430.

