We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s warning against phone scam

If you are ever not sure if you are speaking to a Deputy Sheriff, don’t hesitate to verify...
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE,  Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning about a phone scam.

The sheriff office says, “Scammers are apparently calling our citizens claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Department and telling them they have a warrant for missing jury duty and you can magically clear the warrant up by buying a gift card, transferring some money via cash app or some other nonsense.”

CCSO also sends a reminder to everyone  that when you have a warrant, we aren’t going to call you on the phone, we are going to send someone with a Badge to speak to you in person.

If you are ever not sure if you are speaking to a Deputy Sheriff, don’t hesitate to verify their credentials by calling our office at (229) 616-7430.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died as a result of the vehicle overturning in the 1100 block of M C Jowers Road,...
Overturned vehicle in Ambrose leaves 1 dead
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Rosalynn Carter lying in repose in Atlanta, plans for memorial services, plans
The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia
Shortly after noon during the lunch call, the inmate was found unresponsive, according to the...
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating inmate death

Latest News

Getting jobs after being incarcerated is hard but with the help of The Good Will Career...
Albany Adult Reentry Program helps inmates with returning to normal life
Getting jobs after being incarcerated is hard but with the help of The Good Will Career...
Albany Adult Reentry Program helps inmates with returning to normal life
Alexander Antonio Brown Jr
Person of interest sought for questioning in Albany terroristic threats case
The victim is still in critical condition.
Man arrested in Valdosta shooting that left 1 in critical condition