We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Boy dies after falling from apartment building, police say

The boy's body was found in a Kansas City alley Monday after police said he fell out of an apartment building.
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police are investigating after a boy is believed to have died after falling from a Missouri apartment building Monday morning.

The investigation began on Monday and carried into Tuesday as officials worked to determine how the boy, who is reported as being under 12 years old, died after his body was found in an alley in downtown Kansas City.

That section of the downtown area was closed off as the investigation was carried out.

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed the boy fell from the apartment building, but further information about the child will not be released until his identity is confirmed and his family is notified.

KCTV reports no one has been taken into custody during the investigation and police did not have reason to believe there was a risk to the public.

The boy’s death has not been ruled a homicide. It remains a death investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died as a result of the vehicle overturning in the 1100 block of M C Jowers Road,...
Overturned vehicle in Ambrose leaves 1 dead
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Rosalynn Carter tribute service held at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, final rest place Plains
The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
Alexander Antonio Brown Jr
Person of interest sought for questioning in Albany terroristic threats case
Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia

Latest News

Photo of Wade Tucker
Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues search for suspect in Albany
FILE -- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on...
US tells Israel any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Alex Murdaugh, already convicted of murder, sentenced to 27 years for financial crimes
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states