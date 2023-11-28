ATC pushing for Veteran Training Center Project funds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In an effort to bring more veteran resources to South Georgia, Albany Technical College (ATC) is trying to move forward with its Veterans Education Career Transition Center project.

In an estimated $17.2 million project, ATC will combine its criminal Justice demonstration Center, which was already in the works, with a Veteran’s Education Career Transition Resource Center (VECTR). Dr. Emmett Griswold, ATC President, said the center can help recruitment for local law enforcement agencies.

The VECTR Center will be embedded into ATC's criminal Justice demonstration Center. (Albany Technical College)

“We will have a mock courtroom. We’ll have a firing range in there for police officers to practice. We’ll have a welding center for the defense tactics,” he said.

The bigger impact lies within the veteran’s resource center portion of the facility. Active duty, military personnel, veterans and immediate family of military veterans would be able to benefit from veteran programs and resources.

“And also, we’d become a DoD skilled bridge-certified institution where we can offer short-term programs for military individuals that are seeking training prior to their release from military services so we want to provide all the wrap-around services that are needed for veterans,” Griswold said.

With only two VECTR centers located in Georgia, YMCA president and retired U.S. marine veteran Dan Gillan said the addition of the center will bridge the gap in much-needed resources here in South Georgia.

“So between Dougherty County, Lee County and our surrounding Worth, Mithcell, other counties, well over 10,000 veterans in this area,” he said. “The Veterans Administration and the Georgia Department of Veterans Affairs and Resources will have opportunities to be here to connect with our veterans to make sure they’re transition to the community in a civilian role is smooth. It gives them opportunities and helps prepare them in bridging that gap.”

Gillan said it’s important to show support for the many men and women who have served our country.

“And those veterans will then be able to get that, not a handout but a hand up. You know, they’ll be able to get that added boost of confidence to make that transition. They don’t have to be homeless. They can be provided the resources necessary to be members of this community.”

Beginning of next year, the Georgia State legislative session starts. ATC has turned in a proposal to the Technical College System of Georgia. School officials are hoping to get approval for the project in the coming year.

