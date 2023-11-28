Albany Adult Reentry Program helps inmates with returning to normal life

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia Group is trying to make it easier for inmates to find opportunities after their release. An Albany Outreach Center is helping to try to make them more qualified before they get out.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance Adult Reentry Program is designed to decrease recidivism – that’s when offenders get into legal trouble after being released. Volunteers go into the jails to meet the inmates and start a 7-step service program, starting 6 months from their release date.

“Then we meet with the participants after they’re released for “what’s up Wednesday” they complete all their paperwork, we get them enrolled with their education, with their employment and we followed them - we follow them for one year until their feet are successfully grounded and they’re able to take care of their families and their needs on their own.” says Director of the BJA Adult Reentry Program, Christine Cross.

Getting jobs after being incarcerated is hard but with the help of The Good Will Career Center, these medium to high-risk individuals get another opportunity to return to a normal life.

