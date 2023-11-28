We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

50 Georgia colleges, universities waive application fees through Nov. 30

A sign in Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta.
A sign in Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta.(Joshua Skinner / Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - November may be winding down, but there’s still time to send college applications.

50 Georgia colleges and universities are waiving their applications through Nov. 30 as part of Apply to College Month. The event is the result of a partnership between the Georgia Student Finance Commission, University System of Georgia (USG), the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), private institutions and Georgia Military College.

Many institutions are automatically waving the fee, while other require a code or certain answers on the Common App. There’s no limit to the number of colleges and universities you can apply to while fees are waived.

“Initiatives like this and the GEORGIA MATCH direct admissions program are just some of the innovative steps our state is taking to unlock opportunities for the next generation of hardworking Georgians,” said. Gov. Brian Kemp.

The full list of colleges and universities can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died as a result of the vehicle overturning in the 1100 block of M C Jowers Road,...
Overturned vehicle in Ambrose leaves 1 dead
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Rosalynn Carter tribute service held at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, final rest place Plains
The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
Alexander Antonio Brown Jr
Person of interest sought for questioning in Albany terroristic threats case
Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia

Latest News

An Armed Force body bearer team moves the casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter upon...
Hundreds gathered including former President’s to pay tribute to Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta
New housing development bring more options for Valdosta residents.
More housing options for Lowndes County residents
The vacant Albany Youth Detention Center is located on Newton Road.
ATC pushing for Veteran Training Center Project funds
Pelham's Rotary Club is looking for people who have a passion for giving back to the community...
Pelham Rotary Club is seeking members
Meet Delta the Pitbull mix.
Giving Tuesday is doubled at Albany Humane, thanks to anonymous donor’s