Person of interest sought for questioning in Albany terroristic threats case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a person of interest in a terroristic threats case.

Alexander Antonio Brown Jr., also known as Poochie, 28, is needed for questioning.

Brown stands 5′10 and weighs 154 pounds, and was last seen on the 700 block of Darmouth Lane.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0753.

