We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Person of interest sought for questioning in Albany terroristic threats case

Alexander Antonio Brown Jr
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a person of interest in a terroristic threats case.

Alexander Antonio Brown Jr., also known as Poochie, 28, is needed for questioning.

Brown stands 5′10 and weighs 154 pounds, and was last seen on the 700 block of Darmouth Lane.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0753.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
A man has died as a result of the vehicle overturning in the 1100 block of M C Jowers Road,...
Overturned vehicle in Ambrose leaves 1 dead
DNR said they will release the identity of the victim upon notification of the family.
Officials locate body of man involved in Lake Seminole drowning investigation
Shortly after noon during the lunch call, the inmate was found unresponsive, according to the...
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating inmate death
Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia

Latest News

The victim is still in critical condition.
Man arrested in Valdosta shooting that left 1 in critical condition
Experts say older pipes are not able to expand as wide as some of the new pipes that are being...
Experts give tips on preparing your home ahead of winter
The case remains active and is still being investigated by the Cordele Police Department.
Crisp Co. man in custody after shooting uncle, charges pending
One piece of advice is to cut off the water line from the source if you might be leaving out...
Preparing your home ahead of winter