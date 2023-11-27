‘It was very emotional’: Americus residents wrap up first day of Rosalynn Carter memorial services

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, plenty of people in Americus got to say their final farewells as the 39th first lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter was escorted to places where her impact is still felt today.

She was transported to the Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta to lie peacefully in repose. Her remains will return to Plains on Wednesday where she will be buried at the Carter home.

A lot of people still pondering over how to properly say goodbye to the former First Lady of the United States.

Rosalynn Carter will return back to the Carter's home in Plains in Wednesday to be buried. (WANF)

“Mrs. Carter was a very gracious woman. I was just up at the hospital there. We had a viewing her in the casket and it was very emotional,” said Bill Bush, Carter Family retired U.S. Secret Service agent

Whether it’s a heartwarming message of thankfulness or a form of respect through red, white, and blue, people are making sure to honor the powerful woman who’s often referred to as Steel Magnolia.

“You talk about great people and they’re not really great because of the titles that they hold or positions that they may have had,” said Sanford Bishop, Georgia Representative. “What’s most important is servitude and I guess measured by the standards of greatness that Jesus set. That he was great among you shall be a servant and greatness shall be serviced onto all. Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter, throughout their lives, have demonstrated that greatness.”

The city of Americus was chosen for the first day of her memorial service, mainly because of her lasting legacy at her Alma Mater. You could argue Georgia Southwestern State College (GSW) is where she became a leader – a leader who had a voice in national policy and was respected on the world stage.

People lined the sidewalks of GSW to pay their respects to the former First Lady of the United States. (WANF)

Her name and memory are literally embedded into the campus. Neal Weaver, GSW president, got to lay wreaths near the bronze statue of Rosalynn.

“It’s a big loss for the institution because she loved this place so much. She dedicated a lot of her time and energy to being here and to making sure that this campus continued to provide the opportunities for other students that it provided for her. So we’re going to miss that,” he said.

While many said they weren’t lucky enough to meet Rosalynn Carter in person, they say they’re grateful to see Rosalynn in her final transition. For many, it was their last chance to be this close to her.

“We’re just grateful for the opportunity to be able to witness a historic moment. We share in the thoughts and prayers with them and certainly, the days and weeks to come will be tougher than this actual moment of missing her,” said Diadrda Powell, an Americus resident.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter once said “Kindness is the connections that links us All together”. Many nationwide would agree that Mrs.Carter’s legacy has not only linked us all together but also made the world a better place. Lenah Allen, WALB, your hometown news source.

