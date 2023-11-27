First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The gulf low will push further eastward into the night and will take the rainfall with it. However, dry and chilly northwest flow will remain leading to winds as high as 15 mph. Fairly chilly temperatures in the mid 40s tonight with mostly cloud skies.

Monday will hold on to the mid 50 with lows falling into the 30s overnight. Winds will remain out of the northwest up to near 10 miles per hour, but gusting up to near 20 as high pressure will builds in behind that low. Sunshine will take over through most of the next work week. Something to watch will be the frost and freeze potential for Wednesday morning and Thursday morning as temperatures dive into the upper 20s and low 30s. A new low pressure system will bring in precipitation chances into the next weekend. Temperatures will slowly return to the 60s and 70s as well by Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.