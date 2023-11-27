We're Hiring Wednesday
Crisp Co. man in custody after shooting uncle, charges pending

The case remains active and is still being investigated by the Cordele Police Department.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, the Cordele Police Department made an arrest in the case of a man shooting his uncle.

An officer was flagged down while on patrol in the Enmark area of N. 7th Street, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The 61-year-old victim was alert and able to communicate to officers that his nephew shot him. He told officers that he and his nephew, Lee Brown, 41, of Cordele, were involved in a verbal altercation just before Brown shot him.

Emergency first aid was administered to him. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim for further emergency treatment.

Brown later called 911 shortly after and told dispatchers that he was the shooter and provided his address.

Officers responded to the 400 block of W. 8th Avenue and placed Brown under arrest without incident after he identified himself as the shooter.

He was taken to the Crisp County LEC after processing. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the non-emergency number at (229) 276-2690.

