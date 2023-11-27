City of Albany provides overnight warming centers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will activate Operation Safe Place on Tuesday to help people stay warm overnight.

Freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to current weather reports.

The Albany Transit Center at 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard as a warming center on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.-7:30 a.m. the next morning.

Water will be provided.

