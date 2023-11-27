We're Hiring Wednesday
City of Albany provides overnight warming centers

Freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to current...
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will activate Operation Safe Place on Tuesday to help people stay warm overnight.

Freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to current weather reports.

The Albany Transit Center at 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard as a warming center on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.-7:30 a.m. the next morning.

Water will be provided.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

