Christmas Season is officially On!

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas season is underway and Town and Country host Alicia Lewis gives you a sneak peek of what Christmas-y things South Georgia has to offer.

Cornerstone Coffee returned to TnC to shar their most loved seasonal flavored drinks, owner Stanley Franklin joined, Alicia in the kitchen to make a Christmas Carole Crunch!

For more on all Cornerstone Coffee products, click here.

Cornerstone Coffee (WALB NEWS 10)

Annie Vanoteghem of Albany Museum of Arts, sat down with Alicia to share what fun holiday events will be happening at the Albany Museum of Arts this season. Head over to https://www.albanymuseum.com/

Annie Vanoteghem of Albany Museum of Arts (WALB NEWS 10)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.