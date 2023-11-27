Albany’s 8th Ave. alley entrance closed due to settling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Nov. 27, the west end entrance of the 8th Avenue alley at the 1100 block of 8th Avenue and Taft Street will be closed due to a settling at the alley apron.

The east entrance of the alley at N. Slappey Boulevard will remain open for traffic.

Barrels have been placed at the west end entrance.

Drivers should avoid the area until crews have finished construction and cleared the roadway

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.