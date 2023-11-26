We're Hiring Wednesday
Sumter Co. residents remember Rosalynn Carter

Her Alma Mater plans to honor her on Monday by laying wreaths near the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences building.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter left a legacy of love through the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW).

Her Alma Mater plans to honor her on Monday by laying wreaths near the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences building.

“She is just such a very gracious lady and I got to know her pretty well. We went on Habitat trips together. She and I usually worked together we learned to do a lot of things working on housing for the poverty people,” Nellie Ariail, a Plains resident, said.

To honor Mrs. Carter’s Life and her legacy a wreath laying will take place right in front of the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex starting on at 11:00 a.m.

“She is an incredible humanitarian and she is the crowning jewel of Plains and we will miss her. And she is very much memorialized here in Plains,” Mark Minick, an Americus resident, said.

One message that was consistent about Rosalynn from people in Sumter County is how everything she served as a light for others.

“Always known to be the light in your community. Your light shining will be the light for someone else, And that was her legacy,” Minick said.

“She leaves a wonderful legacy, and we’re just sorry that, you know, she didn’t live longer. But she lived a long rich wonderful life,” Ariail said.

WALB will have continuing coverage throughout the week.

For additional coverage of Rosalynn Carter, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

