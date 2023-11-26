Small Business Saturday encourages local shopping

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday Saturday, Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday.

It’s aimed at helping small business thrive and encourages local shopping.

Here in the Good Life City there are several businesses that have made their mark on this small town.

Small Business Saturday is all about supporting local shops and how any contribution small or large can help a new business owner.

“We just celebrated our 4th year anniversary here. We opened in November of 2019, which is significant because that was right before the pandemic hit and so were just a few months into being open when all that happened. And we were so grateful that everyone continued to support us and walk with us through all that and all the changes that brought,” Jennifer Zamudio, Owners of Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant in Albany, said.

“I would say our staff and serves they always serve people with a smile, and that’s something I love,” Felipe Zamudio, Owners of Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant in Albany, said.

“It’s super important just because this is the place that kind of helped us grow up. I remember as a teenager I would have businesses support me and cheerleading and that always made a difference in my life. So it’s really kind of humbling to do the same and give back,” Jennifer said.

The message is “shop small”. As businesses are only successful with the support of the community. There are many ways you can support local businesses and we have a variety right in here in Albany to choose from.

