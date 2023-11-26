First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds will continue to move in this evening, but we remain dry. Low temperatures for tonight will be cool with many getting into the upper 40s and low 50s. A low-pressure system in the gulf will bring rain on Sunday. This rain will start during the morning with little chance of thunderstorms as it continues into the evening. The heaviest rainfall will occur below Highway 82 with up to one inch or more possible in our southeast counties.

This low will remain in the area through Monday, but rain is not expected for Monday instead we will just have a bit of cloud cover. As high pressure pushes the low further away from the Southeast US, clear skies return with highs in the 60s and lows plummeting in the 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. A new low pressure system will deliver a chance of rain to SWGA on Friday and into the next weekend. However, we warm up into the mid 70s again starting Friday.

