We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

Showers are back for Sunday, but hold off through most of next week.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds will continue to move in this evening, but we remain dry. Low temperatures for tonight will be cool with many getting into the upper 40s and low 50s. A low-pressure system in the gulf will bring rain on Sunday. This rain will start during the morning with little chance of thunderstorms as it continues into the evening. The heaviest rainfall will occur below Highway 82 with up to one inch or more possible in our southeast counties.

This low will remain in the area through Monday, but rain is not expected for Monday instead we will just have a bit of cloud cover. As high pressure pushes the low further away from the Southeast US, clear skies return with highs in the 60s and lows plummeting in the 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. A new low pressure system will deliver a chance of rain to SWGA on Friday and into the next weekend. However, we warm up into the mid 70s again starting Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
DNR said they will release the identity of the victim upon notification of the family.
Officials locate body of man involved in Lake Seminole drowning investigation
For the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:07 p.m. for all the football...
Playoffs Quarterfinals: Final scores for South Ga. football
The holiday shopping is in full swing, and many people are doing a lot of in store shopping,...
Black Friday holiday shopping continues in the Good Life City
Downtown Tifton Holiday Card
Downtown Tifton taking part in Black Friday

Latest News

Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 11/25/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 11/24/23 6 PM
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather