Christmas-themed events in South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is around the corner and South Georgia is getting into the holiday spirit.

Here is a list of Christmas-themed events across South Georgia.

Dougherty County

Chehaw Park & Zoo will have its Wild Lights at Chehaw starting on Dec. 8 and ending Dec. 23 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 and up. The last ticket will be sold at 8:30 p.m.

Lowndes County

Little Leaf Art Studio is hosting several Christmas-themed events in December . You can also book an appointment at the Little Leaf Art Studio: Christmas Ornaments Workshops on Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arty Party Dec. 15 from 5-7:30 p.m. Christmas Mini Camp from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The Valdosta Tree Fest will be at the Valdosta Mall Center Court on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to gift a Christmas tree to their family or friends while supporting a Valdosta nonprofit.

Valdosta State University (VSU) Piano Studio will host a Music for the Holidays event at the Wilis L. Miller Library on Dec. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The piano studio will perform a medley of holiday favorites along with a collaboration from the VSU Dance Studio.

Tift County

An ice skating rink has opened in Tifton until Dec. 2 on the corner of 4th Street and Love Avenue. Admission is $10 per night and guests ages 10 and under get in free. Here are the times for the skating rink: Monday, Nov. 27 - Thursday, Nov. 30 from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6-10 p.m.



