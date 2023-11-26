We're Hiring Wednesday
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia

Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.(pexels.com)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is around the corner and South Georgia is getting into the holiday spirit.

Here is a list of Christmas-themed events across South Georgia.

Dougherty County

  • Chehaw Park & Zoo will have its Wild Lights at Chehaw starting on Dec. 8 and ending Dec. 23 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 and up. The last ticket will be sold at 8:30 p.m.

Lowndes County

  • Little Leaf Art Studio is hosting several Christmas-themed events in December. You can also book an appointment at the Little Leaf Art Studio:
    • Christmas Ornaments Workshops on Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
    • Arty Party Dec. 15 from 5-7:30 p.m.
    • Christmas Mini Camp from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • The Valdosta Tree Fest will be at the Valdosta Mall Center Court on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to gift a Christmas tree to their family or friends while supporting a Valdosta nonprofit.
  • Valdosta State University (VSU) Piano Studio will host a Music for the Holidays event at the Wilis L. Miller Library on Dec. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The piano studio will perform a medley of holiday favorites along with a collaboration from the VSU Dance Studio.

Tift County

  • An ice skating rink has opened in Tifton until Dec. 2 on the corner of 4th Street and Love Avenue. Admission is $10 per night and guests ages 10 and under get in free. Here are the times for the skating rink:
    • Monday, Nov. 27 - Thursday, Nov. 30 from 4-8 p.m.
    • Friday, Dec. 1 from 4-10 p.m.
    • Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6-10 p.m.

Don’t see an event on here. Let us know on our Facebook.

