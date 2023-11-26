We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

CBP seizes fake watch that could be worth over $3 million if it was authentic

A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs...
A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs officers in November.(CBP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- U.S. Customs officers recently stopped time in its tracks.

Customs and Border Protection seized a counterfeit of a rare watch that was shipped from India and heading to a home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Richard Mille 88 Smiley watch is highly sought after because only 50 of them exist around the world. They are estimated at valuing nearly $4 million each.

Customs officers confiscated the fake watch on Nov. 16 in Cincinnati.

Officers said they knew it was fake because of the watch’s packaging, its lack of fine details and the fact that the item arrived in the U.S. uninsured.

An agency spokesperson said watches and jewelry are the most commonly counterfeited items seized by Customs officers.

The day after the fake watch was seized, another shipment of fake watches was confiscated with a worth of nearly $900.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
DNR said they will release the identity of the victim upon notification of the family.
Officials locate body of man involved in Lake Seminole drowning investigation
For the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:07 p.m. for all the football...
Playoffs Quarterfinals: Final scores for South Ga. football
The holiday shopping is in full swing, and many people are doing a lot of in store shopping,...
Black Friday holiday shopping continues in the Good Life City
Downtown Tifton Holiday Card
Downtown Tifton taking part in Black Friday

Latest News

The motorcade will begin in Plains at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.
Motorcade route set for Rosalynn Carter, first of several memorial plans and services
People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce and says it will seek to extend the deal
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) will be hosting it’s annual Shop with a Cop event.
VPD to host annual Shop with a Cop event