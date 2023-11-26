We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Motorcade route set for Rosalynn Carter, first of several memorial plans and services

The motorcade will begin in Plains at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.
The motorcade will begin in Plains at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.(walb)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - The Carter Center released the plans for the motorcade for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

WALB previously reported that the Carter Center released the series of memorial events for Rosalynn Carter.

Here is Monday’s motorcade route:

  • 10:00 a.m. – Departs from downtown Plains via U.S. 280 to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
  • 10:25 a.m. – Arrives at Phoebe Sumter for a brief departure ceremony.
  • 10:40 a.m. – Departs Phoebe Sumter and continues on U.S. 280, then turn right at West Lamar Street through downtown Americus and then turn right on Tripp Street
  • 11:00 a.m. - Enters Georgia Southwestern State University via GSW State University Drive for a wreath-laying ceremony at Rosalynn Health and Human Sciences Complex.
  • 11:15 a.m. – Departs for Jimmy Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta. The motorcade will exit via GSW State University Drive, turning left on Tripp Street, then turn Left on East Forsyth Street through Downtown Americus, then turn right at intersection of U.S. 19 towards the town of Butler, going 35 miles, then turn right onto State Route 540/96 East, going 34 miles and enter John Lewis Freedom Parkway at Exit 248C and proceed to The Carter Presidential Center.
  • 2:30 p.m. – Arrive at The Carter Presidential Center.
  • 3:30 p.m. – Repose service in the lobby of Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Note that parking is likely to be extremely limited in some places and there are likely to be road closures.

For all of WALB’s coverage of the Carters, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
DNR said they will release the identity of the victim upon notification of the family.
Officials locate body of man involved in Lake Seminole drowning investigation
For the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:07 p.m. for all the football...
Playoffs Quarterfinals: Final scores for South Ga. football
The holiday shopping is in full swing, and many people are doing a lot of in store shopping,...
Black Friday holiday shopping continues in the Good Life City
Downtown Tifton Holiday Card
Downtown Tifton taking part in Black Friday

Latest News

The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) will be hosting it’s annual Shop with a Cop event.
VPD to host annual Shop with a Cop event
Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia
Here in the Good Life City there are several businesses that have made their mark on this small...
Small Business Saturday encourages local shopping
Small Business Saturday is all about supporting local shops and how any contribution small or...
Small Business Saturday encourages local shopping, helps small businesses thrive