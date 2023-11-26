Motorcade route set for Rosalynn Carter, first of several memorial plans and services

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - The Carter Center released the plans for the motorcade for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

WALB previously reported that the Carter Center released the series of memorial events for Rosalynn Carter.

Here is Monday’s motorcade route:

10:00 a.m. – Departs from downtown Plains via U.S. 280 to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.

10:25 a.m. – Arrives at Phoebe Sumter for a brief departure ceremony.

10:40 a.m. – Departs Phoebe Sumter and continues on U.S. 280, then turn right at West Lamar Street through downtown Americus and then turn right on Tripp Street

11:00 a.m. - Enters Georgia Southwestern State University via GSW State University Drive for a wreath-laying ceremony at Rosalynn Health and Human Sciences Complex.

11:15 a.m. – Departs for Jimmy Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta. The motorcade will exit via GSW State University Drive, turning left on Tripp Street, then turn Left on East Forsyth Street through Downtown Americus, then turn right at intersection of U.S. 19 towards the town of Butler, going 35 miles, then turn right onto State Route 540/96 East, going 34 miles and enter John Lewis Freedom Parkway at Exit 248C and proceed to The Carter Presidential Center.

2:30 p.m. – Arrive at The Carter Presidential Center.

3:30 p.m. – Repose service in the lobby of Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Note that parking is likely to be extremely limited in some places and there are likely to be road closures.

