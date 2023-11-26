Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating inmate death

BEN HILL, Ga. (WALB) - The Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate an inmate death that occurred on Nov. 26.

The Sheriff’s Office said the inmate’s name is not being released at this time. However, the inmate was checked at around 11:17 a.m.

Jail staff took a count of the inmates at around 11:17 a.m. Shortly after noon during the lunch call, the inmate was found unresponsive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jail staff notified Sheriff Lee Cone, who notified the coroner and the GBI. The GBI is on the scene and conducting the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office and the GBI will release a statement as soon as more information becomes available.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.