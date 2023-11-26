We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

30-year mailman honored with a statue

A veteran postal worker now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail.
By Tony Peregrin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A postal worker in Minnesota now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail, KEYC reports.

Harold Weed worked at the Mankato post office for over 30 years. For 25 of those 30 years, he carried the mail.

Weed hopes that the statue reminds those who pass by of all the postal employees working in all kinds of weather and situations to bring messages to loved ones and friends.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
DNR said they will release the identity of the victim upon notification of the family.
Officials locate body of man involved in Lake Seminole drowning investigation
For the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:07 p.m. for all the football...
Playoffs Quarterfinals: Final scores for South Ga. football
The holiday shopping is in full swing, and many people are doing a lot of in store shopping,...
Black Friday holiday shopping continues in the Good Life City
Downtown Tifton Holiday Card
Downtown Tifton taking part in Black Friday

Latest News

Homeless patients at Boston Medical Center received a visit from service dogs.
Service dogs visit homeless hospital patients
People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Fragile Gaza truce is back on track as Egypt says it has received lists for a third exchange
1126_A giant screen broadcasts Pope Francis delivering his blessing during the Angelus noon...
Pope Francis says he has a lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled