Valdosta organizations kicks off Christmas season with Christmas lights, Night of Giving
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Camp Rock of Georgia Foster Agency is hosting a tree lighting ceremony on Saturday evening.
The organization is kicking off the Christmas season with a tree lighting ceremony and attendees can enjoy a mile of twinkling lights at from 6-9 p.m. at 4407 Rocky Ford Rd.
The Greater Valdosta United Way will also be at Camp Rock for a Night of Giving. Attendees can make donations that will support 22 regional non-profit organizations.
To make a donation text GVUW1954 to 44321. Attendees can show their donation receipt at the entrance to receive free admission.
