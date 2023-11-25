Valdosta organizations kicks off Christmas season with Christmas lights, Night of Giving

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Camp Rock of Georgia Foster Agency is hosting a tree lighting ceremony on Saturday evening.

The organization is kicking off the Christmas season with a tree lighting ceremony and attendees can enjoy a mile of twinkling lights at from 6-9 p.m. at 4407 Rocky Ford Rd.

The Greater Valdosta United Way will also be at Camp Rock for a Night of Giving. Attendees can make donations that will support 22 regional non-profit organizations.

To make a donation text GVUW1954 to 44321. Attendees can show their donation receipt at the entrance to receive free admission.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.