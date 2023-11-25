We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Thieves steal 12 French bulldogs worth $100,000 from pet store

The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off. (Source: Top Dog Pet Store (@bulldog_cartel_) / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENA, Calif. (Gray News) – Thieves were caught on surveillance video stealing 12 French bulldogs from a pet shop earlier this week.

The theft happened Tuesday at Top Dog Pet Store in Gardena, California.

The video shows four masked men arriving at the store around 1 a.m. and breaking in as alarms blare.

The theft happened in a matter of minutes. The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off.

The shop’s owner, Andres Avalos, told KTLA that the 12 dogs are worth a combined $100,000, but he is more worried about the dogs’ safety than the money.

“They literally grabbed them and tossed them in the van like they were stuffed animals,” Avalos told KTLA. “It’s horrible.”

The suspects also broke into the shop’s register and stole about $2,000 in cash.

Gardena police are investigating the case but do not have any suspects as of Saturday morning. They hope to find the dogs and return them safely to Avalos.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Bay Rockyford Road in Colquitt County.
UPDATE: 5 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County
For the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:07 p.m. for all the football...
Playoffs Quarterfinals: Final scores for South Ga. football
A Valdosta man has been arrested on kidnapping, aggravated assault and several other charges.
VPD: Man arrested on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges
The holiday shopping is in full swing, and many people are doing a lot of in store shopping,...
Black Friday holiday shopping continues in the Good Life City
Downtown Tifton Holiday Card
Downtown Tifton taking part in Black Friday

Latest News

The event will be from 6-9 p.m. at 4407 Rocky Ford Rd.
Valdosta organizations kicks off Christmas season with Christmas lights, Night of Giving
The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off....
Thieves steal 12 French bulldogs from pet store
The Department of Natural Resources has taken over and is now investigating the incident as a...
Officials investigating drowning in Lake Seminole
Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square...
Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu