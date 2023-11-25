Portrait honoring first female Sumter Co. commissioner displayed in courthouse

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A tribute painting was displayed in the Sumter County Courthouse to honor the county’s first woman commissioner.

A Civic Memorial Tribute Portrait was displayed in the Sumter County Courthouse honoring the late Min. Andrea Pearlette Fuse Brooks. The portrait was hung in the courthouse’s board meeting room.

The painting was created by Jill Forte Harrison of Macon County and Nadine Pope of Sumter County, according to the release.

Brooks passed in March 2013. She was one of the first two Black graduates of Georgia Southwestern College and an educator in Americus and Sumter County for 42 years.

She served as a lifetime member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a member, Sunday School teacher, church clerk, student counselor, youth director, church administrator and ordained Minister.

She was a volunteer in civic groups and held offices in numerous organizations.

Brooks was the first woman elected to the Sumter County Board of Commissioners in 2004 and for three consecutive terms in her “Fabulous 5th District.” She was also Vice Chairman of the Sumter County Commission.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.